Hazel Spivey: Blessed to be a blessing Published 7:50 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Hazel Spivey will celebrate her 91st birthday Tuesday in Ozark, her second home.

Brundidge claims “Miss Hazel” as one of its own. Spivey and her late son, Charley, were dedicated and contributing members of the Brundidge community for many years before moving to Ozark so Charlie could attend school there, Vivian B. Adams.

Hazel had dedicated her life to service to others.

When she was 18 years old, she was at a bus station in need of three cents to pay for a class of milk. A stranger took the change out of his pocket and said “take what you need.” Spivey has never forgotten that kindness, “that blessing,” in her life.

Hazel Spivey has dedicated her time and energy to doing for others, beginning at home with Charlie. Her list of “volunteerisms” includes the Fort Rucker Child Development, Center, Dale County Humane Society, R.S.V.P., Vivian B. Adams School, Community Emergency Response Team, and church and community volunteer groups. Spivey has volunteered thousands of hours to her community and raised tens of thousands of dollars to support the causes in which she believes. However, Spivey’s contributions to Boy Scouting have been at the heart of her volunteering spirit. She has served on pack and troop committees, as unit commander, has organized and hosted unit and district functions, including courts of honor and district roundtables.

She has received many honors from the Alabama Florida Council of the Boy Scouts of America including the Silver Beaver Award which is one of Scouting’s highest recognitions. She sang on local radio and television stations including WTBF, WBAM and WSFA. Her most requested songs were “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels” and “Making Believe.”

Spivey had backstage visits with county music stars including Marty Robbins, Kitty Wells, Jim Reeves and Hank Snow.

Those were exciting and memorable moments but, for Hazel Spivey, her greatest blessings have been the opportunities to help others.

“My life has been a blessing from God,” she said. “I hope that I have been a blessing to others in some small way.”