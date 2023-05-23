Douglas Botts Golf Tourney set for June 9 Published 7:57 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The Brundidge Rotary Club will host the 14th Annual Douglas Botts Memorial Tournament on June 9 at the Brundidge County Club in Brundidge.

Rotarian Cot Wallace, event chair, said Douglas Botts was a longtime Rotarian, who enjoyed the game of golf.

“Doug was a longtime Brundidge citizen and secretary and treasurer of the Brundidge Rotary Club for 20 years,” Wallace said. “Doug was a dedicated and loyal Rotarian. He was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow. The Brundidge Rotary Club recognizes and honors him with this tournament.”

Wallace said the tournament is a two-person scramble. The entry fee is $150.

The winning “scramblers” will receive $300 in prize money, second place, $200 and third place, $150.

The golfer whose drive comes closest to the pin on hole number 12 will receive $50. The golfer with the closest to the pin on hole number eight will also receive $50.

The golfer with the longest drive on hole number five will be awarded $25.

Breakfast and lunch will be served and is included in the entry fee.

The Annual Douglas Botts Memorial Golf Tournament is a contributor to the Brundidge Rotary Club’s scholarship program.