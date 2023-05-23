Banks woman leads deputies on short chase

Published 7:48 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

By Staff Reports

A Banks woman attempted to run away from Pike County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempting to serve a warrant.

Chelsey Zellers

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said deputies were executing an arrest warrant for Chelsey Leann Redmon-Zellers, 24, of Banks.

Thomas said the warrant was issued on May 1, but Zellers had refused to turn herself in. Thomas said Zellers refused to answer the door on Tuesday morning when deputies arrived at her home to serve the warrant. Thomas said Zellers ran out the back door and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Thomas said Zellers was charged with chemical endangerment involving the death of a child and attempting to elude law enforcement officers. Thomas said she was placed in the Pike County Jail under a $201,000 bond.

Thomas said the chemical endangerment involving the death of a child stemmed from an investigation that began when she gave birth to a still born child on March 18.

Thomas said during an investigation, investigators learned that Zellers and the still born child had high levels of methamphetamines, amphetamines and fentanyl, which resulted in the death of the child.

More Uncategorized

Man charged with attempted murder

Saturday, May 13, 2023, Troy arrest reports

The Easter Story

Obituary, Saturday, April 1, 2023

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite time of year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events