Banks woman leads deputies on short chase Published 7:48 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

A Banks woman attempted to run away from Pike County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempting to serve a warrant.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said deputies were executing an arrest warrant for Chelsey Leann Redmon-Zellers, 24, of Banks.

Thomas said the warrant was issued on May 1, but Zellers had refused to turn herself in. Thomas said Zellers refused to answer the door on Tuesday morning when deputies arrived at her home to serve the warrant. Thomas said Zellers ran out the back door and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Thomas said Zellers was charged with chemical endangerment involving the death of a child and attempting to elude law enforcement officers. Thomas said she was placed in the Pike County Jail under a $201,000 bond.

Thomas said the chemical endangerment involving the death of a child stemmed from an investigation that began when she gave birth to a still born child on March 18.

Thomas said during an investigation, investigators learned that Zellers and the still born child had high levels of methamphetamines, amphetamines and fentanyl, which resulted in the death of the child.