Trojans clinch No. 3 seed in Sun Belt Baseball Tournament Published 10:09 am Monday, May 22, 2023

The Troy Trojans (38-18, 18-12) closed out the 2023 regular season with a 12-8 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers (27-23, 16-13) on May 20 but the Trojans still manage to finish with the No. 3 seed in this week’s Sun Belt Conference Baseball Tournament.

In the final game of the series with Appalachian State, the Mountaineers managed to avoid the sweep as both teams hit three home runs apiece in the contest. Donovan Whibbs led Troy at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a double and a run. Kole Myers, Caleb Bartolero and Ozark native Bryan Brooks each hit homers for Troy. Luke Drumheller, Golston Gillespie and Braxton Church belted dingers for the Mountaineers.

A total of six Trojans toed the rubber in the regular season finale with Brandon Schrepf taking the loss as he gave up one hit and two earned runs in one inning pitched. Ben Thompson struck out seven batters and gave up three hits and one earned run in three innings on the mound.

Troy and Appalachian State will meet yet again this Wednesday as the Sun Belt Tournament gets underway from Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium at 9 a.m. The winning team advances to the second round of the tournament on Thursday, May 25, at 4 p.m. The losing team plays again at 9 a.m. on May 25 in an elimination game. All tournament games will air on ESPN+.