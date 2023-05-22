RaJae’ Johnson signs with Toronto Argonauts Published 9:55 am Monday, May 22, 2023

This weekend, former Troy Trojan RaJae’ Johnson signed a contract with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts.

The Argonauts officially announced the singing on May 22, bringing the 6-foot-4-inch, 220-pound receiver to the reigning Grey Cup Champions as training camp has gotten under way in Canada.

Johnson is a St. Louis, Mo., native, that started his college career at Sam Mateo Junior College, where he earned JUCO All-American honors and was ranked as the top JUCO receiver in the country. He transferred to UAB in 2019 and was one of the Blazers’ leading receivers during the 2021 season as he hauled in 23 catches for 394 yards and a touchdown.

Johnson made the decision to transfer to Troy for his senior campaign and did not disappoint. Johnson wrapped up his college career by hauling in 36 catches for 713 yards and seven touchdowns as he helped lead Troy to a Sun Belt Championship. His 19.8 yards per catch ranked 11th in the entire country.

Johnson had a career day in the Sun Belt Championship Game against Coastal Carolina, hauling in four catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns. In the final two games of the regular season, Johnson grabbed a combined seven catches for 235 yards and three touchdowns.

With the signing, Johnson becomes the third Trojan to ink a contract with the CFL this offseason and the fifth to sign a professional football contract. Quarterback Jarret Doege signed with the Edmonton Elks and linebacker Carlton Martial signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the CFL, while center Jake Andrews was drafted by the New England Patriots and defensive tackle Shakel Brown signed with the Tennessee Titans in the NFL.

The Argonauts have a recent history with former Trojans, as well. Former All-Sun Belt running back Brandon Burks – a Daleville native – played for Toronto from 2019 through 2020.

The CFL is currently in the midst of training camp with the 2023 season scheduled to begin the regular season on June 8.