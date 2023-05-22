Pike County’s Griffin signs with Bishop State

Published 3:06 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Pike County senior Mikalah Griffin signs with Bishop State. (Photo by Josh Boutwell)

Pike County High School senior Mikalah Griffin signed her letter-of-intent to accept a volleyball scholarship with Bishop State Community College in Mobile.

Griffin is coming off a senior campaign that saw her earn All-Messenger honors with an area-leading 357 kills, 161 aces, 172 blocks and 174 digs on the season.

“When I went on my visit to Bishop State, it was just a great atmosphere,” Griffin said of her decision. “I met the coaches and the team and I loved them. Overall, the campus, and academic wise, it was everything I wanted, so I feel at home there.”

Griffin is also a star softball player for the Lady Bulldogs, tallying two home runs and a .362 batting average this season. She is the daughter of Cornelius and Kim Griffin. Mikalah Griffin is following in her father’s footsteps as Cornelius Griffin – a star football player at Pike County – started his college career at the junior college (JUCO) level before becoming an All-SEC defensive tackle at Alabama.

“I do feel like I’m following in his footsteps,” Mikalah Griffin said. “It means a lot to me. I always tell my siblings, ‘Okay, we got this. No matter what – it may be hard – but dad did it and we can do it.’ Seeing him and how he tells us his stories, I tell my siblings we can all do it, too. Not just my siblings, but all my family and friends, I always say if you really want to do it there is a college out there for you.”

Mikalah Griffin (23) earned six kills and six aces against Elba on Aug. 30. (Photo by Josh Boutwell)

Mikalah Griffin said that she intends to go into nursing and already has her goals laid out.

“My goals are, I’m going to a (JUCO), so I want to play up to two years there, and eventually transfer out and play at a higher level,” she said. “I want to become a traveling registered nurse (RN) and then, I want to be a nurse practitioner and do real estate on the side. I love helping people.”

