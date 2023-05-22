Pike County’s Griffin signs with Bishop State Published 3:06 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

Pike County High School senior Mikalah Griffin signed her letter-of-intent to accept a volleyball scholarship with Bishop State Community College in Mobile.

Griffin is coming off a senior campaign that saw her earn All-Messenger honors with an area-leading 357 kills, 161 aces, 172 blocks and 174 digs on the season.

“When I went on my visit to Bishop State, it was just a great atmosphere,” Griffin said of her decision. “I met the coaches and the team and I loved them. Overall, the campus, and academic wise, it was everything I wanted, so I feel at home there.”

Griffin is also a star softball player for the Lady Bulldogs, tallying two home runs and a .362 batting average this season. She is the daughter of Cornelius and Kim Griffin. Mikalah Griffin is following in her father’s footsteps as Cornelius Griffin – a star football player at Pike County – started his college career at the junior college (JUCO) level before becoming an All-SEC defensive tackle at Alabama.

“I do feel like I’m following in his footsteps,” Mikalah Griffin said. “It means a lot to me. I always tell my siblings, ‘Okay, we got this. No matter what – it may be hard – but dad did it and we can do it.’ Seeing him and how he tells us his stories, I tell my siblings we can all do it, too. Not just my siblings, but all my family and friends, I always say if you really want to do it there is a college out there for you.”

Mikalah Griffin said that she intends to go into nursing and already has her goals laid out.

“My goals are, I’m going to a (JUCO), so I want to play up to two years there, and eventually transfer out and play at a higher level,” she said. “I want to become a traveling registered nurse (RN) and then, I want to be a nurse practitioner and do real estate on the side. I love helping people.”