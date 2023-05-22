Pike County Schools recognize students with dual degrees Published 7:05 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

The Pike County School System extends congratulates to all its 2023 graduating seniors at Goshen High School and Pike County High School with best wishes for successful and meaningful careers in their chosen fields of studies.

Dr. Mark Bazzell, superintendent of Pike County Schools, said recognition is also given to students who are graduating with dual degrees from Pike County High Schools and Enterprise State Community College, Lurleen B. Wallace and Troy University.

Graduating with dual degrees from Pike County High Schools and Enterprise State Community College are: PCHS, Cole Tyner and Tamiyah Eutsey, business and finance; Zamarria Knox and Taniyah Green, Information Technology; Urriya Berry, Kemel Flowers and Damari Thomas, paralegal studies; and, from Goshen High School, Kane Menroll and Jordi Rodrigues, mechatronics.

PCHS students graduating with dual degrees from Troy University are Dural Jayleigh Adair, exercise and health; Malachi Everett. STEM; Andrew Galloway, International Studies; Kristine Head, art/theater; and Chloe Lampley, International Studies, Gabrielle Leveque, First in Flight; Emma Rogers, International Studies; Brady Singleton, STEM; Takeyah Smith, Exercise Health; and Jhiayla White, International Studies.

Pike County High School seniors who are graduating with dual degrees from Lurleen B. Wallace Community College are: Ervin Bland, Certificate in Basic SMAW & Cutting and a Certificate in Consumable Arc Welding; Brandon Choncoa, Certificate in Basic SMAW & Cutting; Levi Pittman, Certificate in Basic SMAW & Cutting; Kegan Hussey, Certificate in Basic SMAW & Cutting; Michael Shehane, Certificate in Basic SMAW & Cutting; Aiden Hussey, Certificate in Basic SMAW & Cutting and Devarjae Toney, Certificate in Basic SMAW & Cutting.

Goshen High School seniors who graduated with dual degrees from LBW Community College are Jadon Frazier, Certificate in Basic SMAW & Cutting and Jacob Saupe, Certificate in Basic SMAW & Cutting.