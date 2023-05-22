Brundidge Rotary awards scholarships Published 7:03 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

In announcing the 2023 Brundidge Rotary Club Scholarships to area students, Don Dickert, program chair, the club’s scholarship program has changed.

“Each scholarship is now named the Brundidge Rotary Scholarship and will be in the amount of $2,000,” Dickert said. “We want to give as much credit as possible to all the donors as well as those in whose memory or honor the funds were provided.”

The 2023 Brundidge Rotary Scholarships have been awarded to Sarah Braydon Garrott, Pike Liberal Arts School; Hollis Cherry, Ariton High School; Reannon S. Odore, Zion Chapel; Malachi Everett, Pike County High School; and Andrew Galloway Goshen High School.

Dickert said it just happened that one Brundidge Rotary Club scholarship went to a student from each of the high schools from which the Brundidge Rotary Club accepts applications.

He expressed appreciation to those whose donations make the annual scholarships possible

“We also want to thank te guidance counselors at the schools for their assistance in making the scholarship program a success.”