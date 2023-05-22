Amy Feger’s art a ‘natural’ for JCA

Published 7:06 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Jaine Treadwell | The Messenger Amy Feger’s art is currently on exhibit at the Johnson Center for the Arts.

Man’s intrusive nature doesn’t concern Amy Feger. She appreciates it,

Perhaps, welcomes it

Amy Feger’s artwork will be featured in the lower gallery of the Johnson Center for the Arts beginning on Wednesday.

She was at the arts center on Monday not, so much to oversee the hanging of her exhibit, but to be a part of it.

Feger, a native on Kentucky, and now a resident of Montevallo, is a prideful resident of Alabama. She loves the way the Yellowhammer State has remained true to its “nature.” She appreciates the woodlands the creeks, the rivers, the rocks and ridges and foothill mountains that define Alabama, primarily, to those who call Alabama home.

“It’s more than a pretty picture,” she said of Alabama. “It’s a deep sense of place.”

The utility wires that cut across the blue sky and slice through the white clouds, don’t seem out of place in Feger’s painting of scarred stones exposed by industrial ware. Somehow, someway, Feger blends industrialization and the natural world into more than a pretty picture.”

Feger’s love of nature is evident in her artwork. She accepts the cutting away of a mountainside as man’s getting a jump on Mother Nature. Her artwork is a way of preserving what is and what she hopes will be. It is her way of expressing so beautifully, “Keep Alabama Beautiful.”

Feger’s exhibit will open on Wednesday at the Johnson Center for the Arts. Hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.  Admission is free.

