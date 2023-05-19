Saturday, May 20, 2023, Obituaries Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

Sarah Alice Earles Lindsey

Sarah Alice Earles Lindsey, 81, a resident of Stills X Roads Community, passed away at her home on May 17, 2023. Funeral services will be held on Sunday May 21, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. from Macedonia Baptist Church with her nephews, Rev. Donnie Earles, Rev. Kenny Earles, and Rev. Ronald Earles officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery with Gray Funeral Home directing.

Little Alice as she was known by many was the youngest of 12 children. She was babied and spoiled by her many older siblings and of course her parents. She lost her sight at age 12 and according to her, that was her biggest blessing because she met her beloved husband while attending Talladega School for the Blind. She would tell everyone that this is the life God gave her and she wouldn’t change it for the world because it blessed her with her precious children and grandchildren. Little Alice was an inspiration to all who knew her with the purest heart and only kind words and prayers for everyone. She has influenced many generations during her time on this earth and her memory will continue to live on through us.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Bessie Earles; husband Neil Lindsey; sisters Bertha Brooks, Ida Murphy, and Lucy Bassett; brothers, Aubrey Earles, Raymond Earles, Ray Earles, Bo Earles, Billy Earles, John Earles, and Norman Earles.

She is survived by two daughters, Tammy Brooks (Mike) and Donna Hoover (Jason); grandchildren Amanda LaShae Roten (John), Ashely May (Charles) Neil Lindsey Brooks, Jacob Hoover (Rachel), Jarrett Hover (Layla), Jackson Hoover; great-grandchildren Dylan Brooks, Buster May, Gracie May, Tyler Hoover, Avery Hoover, and Andrew Hoover; brother Richard Earles; sister- in-law, Polly Stricklin; numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Lindsey Brooks, Jacob Hoover, Jarrett Hover, Jackson Hoover, Dylan Brooks, and Buster May. Honorary Pallbearer will be Tommy Meredith.

She will lie in state at her home from 2:00 p.m. on Friday until 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.