Pike County students awarded opportunity with Lockheed Martin Published 11:14 am Friday, May 19, 2023

A total of six Pike County Schools students – four from Pike County High and two from Goshen High – have been awarded the opportunity to enroll in pre-employment training with Lockheed Martin.

The students, all set to graduate from high school, are a part of the Troy-Pike Center for Technology’s (TPCT) Modern Manufacturing Program. These seniors received manufacturing training during their high school careers and finished it off by acing an interview process with Lockheed Martin, which was followed by the company signing them up for pre-employment training. That means these students have the opportunity to earn high-paying jobs fresh out of high school.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for them and I’m appreciative of Lockheed Martin for investing in our community and their future workforce,” TPCT Principal Jeremy Knox said. “Our goal with career technical education is to serve the local community’s needs and this is a great partnership that accomplishes both things.”

While Charles Henderson High has had students complete the Lockheed Martin training in the past, this group of Pike County Schools seniors is the first group to do so for their school system. The Pike County High seniors include Adolfo Juan, Alyssa Mote, Jy’marion Pierson and Nyreesh Smith. The Goshen seniors include Noah Senn and Dylan Oglesby. Representatives from Lockheed Martin were on hand for a signing ceremony at TPCT this week for the seniors.