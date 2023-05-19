Pike County Elementary unveils ‘A Dream’ Published 7:57 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

Often dreams are singular. Other times, they are shared by many.

Such are dreams at Pike County Elementary School in Brundidge.

On Monday afternoon, a dream became reality.

A monument to Bulldog Pride was unveiled by school officials, local leaders and students with a large group of students peering from across the way.

For PCES Principal, Rodney Drish, his faculty, students and all those who make up the school’s family, it was a happy day.

Drish quoted from Proverbs 29-18. “Where there is no vison, the people perish. But he that keepeth the law, happy is he.”

“This monument to Bulldog Pride has been a vision for all for our faculty, our students, our parents and our community,” Drish said. “We take great pride in our school and we wanted everyone who comes to PCES to experience the pride we feel when the turn onto our camps. The Bulldog Pride Monument exemplifies the pride we have in Pike County Elementary School.”

Drish recognized Superintendent of Pike County Schools, Dr. Mark Bazzell for support of PCES’ efforts to realize its dream.

Bazzell applauded the realization of the dream of so many and the dedication and hard work that laid the foundation for Bulldog Pride monument.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd expressed appreciation to Drish for the leadership he has and is providing for PCES.

“He is a dreamer who brings reality to his visions for PCES,” Boyd said. “With, Mr. Drish and the many who believe in his dreams, there is no limit to what can be and will be accomplished at this school on the hill. I thank him and everyone who was involved in making this day a reality.”

Drish acknowledged Dr. Bazzell’s supportive board, his dedicated and supportive teachers and staff at PCES, the parents and the Brundidge community.

He also acknowledged the dedicated support of Mayor Boyd and Pike County Commissioners Cynthia Pearson and Chad Copeland.

Pearson said there is no limit to what can be done as long as there are dreamers and do-ers.

And, if not for Jeff Ryan at Blockwire in Goshen, “Boss” the PCES Bulldog would not stand as a monument to PCES Bulldog pride and its dedication to being the “best we can be.”