Older American Month celebrated locally Published 8:02 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

The month of May is recognized annually as Older Americans Month. On Friday, the Troy Nutrition Center and the Colley Senior Complex recognized and honored area senior adults with a luncheon at The Studio, featuring accolades, entertainment, fellowship and door prizes.

Debora Davis, Department of Senior Services, presented a proclamation by Gov. Kay Ivey proclaiming May 2023, Older Americas Month in the state of Alabama.

The proclamation recognized older Americans as those who enrich their communities through their diverse life experiences and the importance of bringing together all generations.

The governor’s proclamation cited the importance of community events and other activities designed for senior adults as well as providing opportunities for older adults to work, volunteer, learn, lead and mentor.

Troy Mayor Jason A. Reeves expressed his appreciation to all senior citizens for the contributions they have made to their communities throughout the years and continue to make personally and collectively.

“We can’t ever repay those who had gone in front of us,” Reeves said. “But, we knowledge their contributions and will always remember and be grateful.”

Reeves also thanked those who provide services for area senior adults. Those, services, he said, are making a positive difference in the lives of those who take advantage of the opportunities for learning, participating and meaningful fellowship.