Lewis named Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist Published 12:13 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

Troy Baseball sophomore outfielder Shane Lewis has been named one of the semifinalists for the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Dick Howser Trophy.

The Dick Howser Trophy is considered the most prestigious award in college baseball and is given to the top player in the country, based on two rounds of national voting. This the 36th year that the Dick Howser Trophy will be presented. The award is named in owner of former Florida State All-American Dick Howser. Howser went on to play for nearly 10 years in the MLB before serving as a manager from 1978 through 1986.

Lewis, a Vicksburg, Miss., native, has been one of the top sluggers in the country this season and has tied Troy’s single-season home run record with 26 homers on the year. His 26 homers ranks second most in the country and the most in the Sun Belt. Lewis is also close to setting the single-season record for RBIs in a season. He currently holds a .310 batting average with five doubles, two triples, 60 runs and 73 RBIs with the 26 homers. His .776 slugging percentage ranks first in the Sun Belt. Lewis was twice named NCBWA National Hitter of the Year this week.

Lewis is one of 60 semifinalists from across the country. Alabama State’s Omar Melendez and Auburn’s Bryson Ware are also semifinalists. The finalists for the award will be announced on June 8 and the winner will be announced on June 15 at 9 a.m. on the MLB Network.