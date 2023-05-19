Growing plants; Cultivating pride Published 7:58 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

Pike County Elementary School is Brundidge is not letting weeds grow under the Bulldogs’ feet.

Principal Rodney Drish believes innovative ideas that are put into practice bear “fruits … and vegetables and flowers.”

“We want the Pike County Elementary School campus to be friendly and inviting,” Drish said. “We want it to show pride in our school, our community and ourselves.”

The efforts to cultivate pride in the PCES campus began with a clean and inviting campus and kids that care.

‘We want our students to take pride in our school and campus,” Drish said. “That is what is most important – a caring attitude.”

The first “big” campus improvement was the Bulldog Pride Purple fence that designates the campus boundaries. From there, to Bulldogs pride signage at the entranceway, a new walkway, adaptive playground, a learning garden and now a Bulldog Pride Monument.

Although the Bulldog monument took center stage at the dedication ceremony this past week, the student garden turned heads.

Drish said it is important for students to have hands-on experiences. And what better learning experience than a garden.

The PCES campus now features a garden with raised 4×12-foot beds with brick sides, a watering system and dedicated teachers and students who keep the flowers, fruits and vegetables growing.

The fruits of the harvest will be delivered to shut-ins by members of the PCES Baby Betas,

Drish said the raised bed garden is a work in progress and, hopefully, it will be a continuing project for PCES and a benefit to the students and the community the school serves.

“Our goal at PCES is Bulldog pride in all we do,” Drish said. “And, we plan to do more.”