‘Center Stagers’ take center stage Published 8:04 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

The Johnson Center for the Arts’ Center Stagers recently staged its final performance of the season, “Dear Edwina Jr,” directed by Jenny Meadows, who was assisted by several students from Troy University’s department of Theatre Education.

“Dear Edwina Jr.” was performed at the Trojan Center Theater and was sponsored by a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts, said Andrea Pack, Johnson Center for the Arts director.

“Parents and teachers expressed appreciation for Center Stagers, which offers a unique opportunity in Troy for young people to be involved in the dramatic arts,” Pack said. “Not many elementary schools in the area have theater programs. Some students gained new appreciation for the tech side of production and stage arts. Some sang solos for their first time. All had a great time finding their creative voices and sharing them in their own unique ways.”