Brundidge Police recover stolen vehicle

Published 8:01 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

By Staff Reports

Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green said a stolen vehicle had been recovered and an illegal firearm was taken off the streets.

Green said a vehicle was reported stolen from Main Street in Brundidge sometime between May 13 and 14.

Green said Dale County Sheriff’s Deputies  located the vehicle on Dale County Highway 51 and confirmed it was stolen.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Green advised investigators that the BPD had a person who wished to press charges.

Green said an illegal firearm was found in the vehicle and taken off the streets.

Green said he would like to thank the BPD officers along with deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Dale County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in recovering the vehicle.

More News

Brundidge approves landfill agreement

‘Center Stagers’ take center stage

Older American Month celebrated locally

Saturday, May 20, 2023 TPD arrest report

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite time of year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events