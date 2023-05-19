Brundidge Police recover stolen vehicle Published 8:01 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green said a stolen vehicle had been recovered and an illegal firearm was taken off the streets.

Green said a vehicle was reported stolen from Main Street in Brundidge sometime between May 13 and 14.

Green said Dale County Sheriff’s Deputies located the vehicle on Dale County Highway 51 and confirmed it was stolen.

Green advised investigators that the BPD had a person who wished to press charges.

Green said an illegal firearm was found in the vehicle and taken off the streets.

Green said he would like to thank the BPD officers along with deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Dale County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in recovering the vehicle.