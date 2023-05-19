Brundidge approves landfill agreement Published 8:07 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

The Brundidge City Council met in regular session Tuesday night with the main order of business the consideration of the approval of the project agreement between the City of Brundidge and Coffee County Solid Waste Authorities, which owns the Subtitle D landfill in Brundidge.

A municipal solid waste landfill may also receive other types of nonhazardous wastes, such as commercial solid waste, nonhazardous sludge, conditionally exempt small quantity generator waste and industrial nonhazardous solid waste.

Coffee County Administrator Rod Morgan, said the Coffee County Coffee County Solid Waste Authorities plans to open the landfill with the agreement that the City of Brundidge will determine what kind of solid waste is brought to the facility.

The council unanimously passed the agreement between the City of Brundidge and the Coffee County Solid Waste Authorities.

Other business before the city council included the consideration of the resolution which designated modifications to the Wireless Telecommunications Tower Facility on Veterans Drive. The council passed the resolution unanimously.

The council considered and passed unanimously Resolution No. 2023-14 Annual Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Report.

The council was also in agreement for the purchase of two police vehicles.

The city council joined Mayor Boyd in proclaiming May 9-20 National Police Week and May as National Mental Health Month in Brundidge.

and honored the Brundidge Police Department and the Robert E. Barr Nutrition Center with proclamations of acknowledgement.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.