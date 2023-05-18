Troy lands all-conference transfer defensive back Published 2:01 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

On Wednesday, All-Conference defensive back Donovan Callis announced that he would be transferring to Troy University and the school confirmed that fact on Thursday.

Callis is a Los Angeles, Calif., native that was an all-district cornerback at The Colony High School in California. He started his collegiate career at Division II East Central University in Oklahoma. In four years, Callis tallied 77 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, three interceptions, 20 pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

In 2022, the 6-foot, 160-pound Callis earned All-Great American Conference honors, tallying 32 tackles, seven pass breakups, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

“Donovan is a tremendous football player and fits in perfectly with how we play on the defensive side of the football,” Troy Coach Jon Sumrall said. “He’s long, plays with an edge and has an instinct for the football that is second nature. Donovan was a highly recruited transfer and we are excited that he has chosen to be a Trojan.”

After entering the transfer portal, Callis held offers from FBS schools like Penn State, Virginia Tech, Arkansas and Cincinnati. Callis is one of a number of transfers that have committed to Troy since the end of spring. Callis joins Alabama State cornerback Irshaad Davis, Langston University punter Elliot Janish, Auburn offensive lineman Colby Smith and Army defensive tackle Kenny Reedy as transfer commits.