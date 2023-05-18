‘Thunder’ super charges local history Published 6:23 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

“Thunder on the Three Notch 2023” is in the books and, from all accounts, the two-day living history event was, once again, a great success.

“Barbara Tatom, director of the hosting Pioneer Museum of Alabama, said attendance was good both days and those who participated in the living history demonstrations, the re-enactment of the Battle at Hobdy’s Bridge and enjoyed touring the museum all gave the annual “Thunder” thumbs up.

Tatom said the attendance for “Thunder on the Three Notch” was 400-plus and the registry included 110 from out of county, 68 from Troy and others from area communities.

“Everyone enjoyed the demonstrations at both the militia and the Creek Indian campsites.

All re-enactors were dressed in period costumes and were willing and eager to demonstrate the articles of warfare used by both sides in the battle between the Creek Indians and the settlers along the Pea River in Barbour and Pike counties.

The humidity caused the muskets not to fire at times, however, the sights and sounds gave a sense of realism to the battle, Tatom said.

Inside the museum on Saturday afternoon, The Sheppards entertained in the Museum Village and their music was enjoyed by many.

“We take great pride in our museum and many visitors took advantage of the opportunity to tour the museum and all the remarks were positive,” Tatom said. “We invite everyone to visit the Pioneer Museum of Alabama. There is a lot to do and a lot to see and enjoy and learn.”

Museum memberships are available for individuals and families and offer great entertainment opportunities throughout the year.