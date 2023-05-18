Taylor McKinney named All-Region First-Team

Published 12:21 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Troy’s Taylor McKinney has earned All-Region First-Team honors. (Photo courtesy of Troy University Athletics)

On Thursday, Troy University sophomore softball player Taylor McKinney was named to the NFCA All-South Region First-Team.

The honor is McKinney’s first of her career and she was the only non-SEC player to appear on the South Region First-Team. The Montgomery native led the Trojans this season with a .349 batting average, .691 slugging percentage, 12 home runs, 51 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. Her 0.96 RBIs rank 40th nationally.

McKinney’s 2023 season included 15 multi-hit games and 13 multi-RBI games. McKinney started 38 games at second base and 10 games in the outfield, as well. She earned a .961 fielding percentage with 105 putouts, 41 assists and three double plays on defense.

McKinney earned Sun Belt Player of the Week on April 4 and captured second-team All-Sun Belt honors this season. She came to Troy in 2022 after a stellar high school career at Macon East Academy, earning AISA All-State Player of the Year her senior season.

