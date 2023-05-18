Dr. Kerry Palmer named Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at Troy University Published 7:52 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

Submitted Article/Andy Ellis

Dr. Kerry Palmer has been named as Troy University’s Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor, announced on Thursday. He fills the position left vacant by the retirement of Dr. Lance Tatum.

Dr. Palmer has served as Dean of the University’s College of Education since 2020, and previously served as the college’s Associate Dean since January 2019.

“As a TROY alumnus and a TROY parent, Dr. Palmer brings a tremendous sense of passion and dedication to his new role,” Dr. Hawkins said. “Dr. Palmer’s proven track record of leadership and vision will serve Troy University well now and into the future.”

Palmer said he is grateful for the opportunity and considers it an honor to work with such a dedicated faculty.

“Troy University holds a special place in my heart. As an alumnus, I am deeply committed to the success of this great institution,” Palmer said. “A large part of that success is due to the professionalism and commitment of our faculty, who are second to none. They understand our students, and they work hard each day to provide them with the best educational experience possible. It is an honor to work alongside such outstanding professionals. I am thankful to Chancellor Hawkins and the search committee for this opportunity, and I look forward to getting to work.”

Prior to joining the TROY faculty, Dr. Palmer served in administrative leadership roles at Montgomery’s Trinity Presbyterian School for more than 10 years, including nearly six years as Head of School. He also previously taught band and served as a K-12 school administrator for 13 years.

Dr. Palmer earned his bachelor’s degree in music education from TROY in 1995. As a student at TROY, he was active in the University’s band program, serving four years as a section leader in the Symphony Band and three years as drum major of the Sound of the South Marching Band. He earned his master’s degree in educational leadership from Auburn University at Montgomery and a Ph.D. in Education from Auburn University.

Dr. Palmer and his wife, Robyn, have two children, LeeAnn and Benton.