CHHS students receive Lockheed Martin ‘invite’ Published 6:21 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

Representatives of Lockheed Martin’s Pike County Operations facility were at Charles Henderson High School Thursday to congratulate ten 2023 graduating seniors in the school’s Work Force Essentials class.

Marvin Barginere and Joyce Martinez were also on campus to offer the graduating class members the opportunity to participate in Lockheed Martin’s intern job training program.

Interns at Lockheed Martin have opportunities to work on real projects alongside experienced professionals. The opportunity allows interns to gain valuable hands-on experience and develop their skills.

Sonny Kirkpatrick, class instructor, said the program graduates were extended an “invite to go to train.

“The training the students have received on campus has prepared them for the opportunity for the manufacturing intern job training,” Kirkpatrick said, adding that it is a great benefit to graduating high school students to begin their careers right out of high school with the possibility of having a job.

The local area offers a wide range of manufacturing industries with job opportunities for trained individuals.

Kirkpatrick expressed appreciation to Lockheed Martin for the opportunities offered to CHHS students through the manufacturing technologies class.