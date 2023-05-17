Troy lands former Alabama State All-American

Published 9:15 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Irshaad Davis was an FCS All-American at Alabama State. (Photo courtesy of Alabama State University Athletics)

On Tuesday, former Alabama State University All-American defensive back Irshaad Davis announced his decision to transfer to Troy University for his senior season.

Davis is a Carol City, Fla., native that was a two-star cornerback coming out of high school with offers from schools like South Florida and Tennessee State. He helped lead his high school to a state championship. His brother, Carlton Davis, played football at Auburn University and is currently a defensive back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL.

As a true freshman at Alabama State, in 2020, Davis recorded 41 tackles, two tackles-for-loss, one sack and an interception. In 2021, Davis earned All-SWAC and AFCA FCS Second-Team All-American honors with 65 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, two sacks, three interceptions and six pass breakups.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

In 2022, the 5-foot-9-inch, 190-pound cornerback was limited to just seven games but still managed to earn second-team All-SWAC as he tallied 39 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss and six pass breakups. He finished his ASU career with 145 tackles, 10.5 tackles-for-loss, three sacks, four interceptions and 16 pass breakups. Davis comes to Troy with one year of eligibility left.

More Sports

Troy Basketball hires former NAIA National Coach of the Year

On The Dotted Line: CHHS athletes sign college scholarships

Troy announces 2023 Football Kickoff Party

Trojans earn Academic All-District honors

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite time of year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events