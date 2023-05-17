Troy lands former Alabama State All-American Published 9:15 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

On Tuesday, former Alabama State University All-American defensive back Irshaad Davis announced his decision to transfer to Troy University for his senior season.

Davis is a Carol City, Fla., native that was a two-star cornerback coming out of high school with offers from schools like South Florida and Tennessee State. He helped lead his high school to a state championship. His brother, Carlton Davis, played football at Auburn University and is currently a defensive back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL.

As a true freshman at Alabama State, in 2020, Davis recorded 41 tackles, two tackles-for-loss, one sack and an interception. In 2021, Davis earned All-SWAC and AFCA FCS Second-Team All-American honors with 65 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, two sacks, three interceptions and six pass breakups.

In 2022, the 5-foot-9-inch, 190-pound cornerback was limited to just seven games but still managed to earn second-team All-SWAC as he tallied 39 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss and six pass breakups. He finished his ASU career with 145 tackles, 10.5 tackles-for-loss, three sacks, four interceptions and 16 pass breakups. Davis comes to Troy with one year of eligibility left.