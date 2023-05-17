Troy announces 2023 Football Kickoff Party Published 11:59 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Troy’s annual Football Kickoff Party is slated for Saturday, August 19, in Trojan Arena, Troy Athletics announced Tuesday. The premier event features a $10,000 grand prize, food and beverage, a silent auction, a live auction and more.

“The Kickoff Party has continued to evolve over the years into a can’t miss event in the Wiregrass,” Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “It is an amazing night for our tremendous fans to celebrate with our coaches and staff, and also provides direct funds to our championship football program.”

Tickets for the Football Kickoff Party are $150 and each ticket admits two people into Trojan Arena for the special evening. Tickets can be purchased by visiting TroyTrojans.com/kickoffparty, by calling 334-670-3682 or via email jmorgan@troy.edu.