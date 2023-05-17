Pike Lib Golf competes a state meet Published 9:49 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

In its first year in the AHSAA, Pike Liberal Arts School made it all the way to the Class 1A/2A Boys State Golf Tournament, and finished in third place overall.

Pike shot a team score of 677 – 341 on day one and 336 on day two – to finish in third place behind state champion North Sand Mountain (641) and second place Elba (669). Braden Prestwood, who shot a 154 at the state meet, paced Pike at the state meet. Prestwood’s score ranked third individually behind Bayshore Christian’s Michael Heaton and Elba’s Jay Wilson.

Along with Prestwood’s score, Jackson Cleveland finished eighth overall shooting 159, while Ford Hussey shot 171, Luke Sikes shot 193 and Bryant Swindall shot 214.