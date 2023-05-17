It’s ‘Hot Dog Day’ at the Salvation Army Published 5:52 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

The Pike County Salvation Army Service Center in Troy is taking the opportunity of Salvation Army Week, May 15-21 to express appreciation to the many who have donated time, talents and dollars to help friends and neighbors in need.

Donna Kidd, Pike County Service Center director, said the service center has welcomed shoppers with a different sale each day.

“We will continue our sales through Saturday,” Kidd said. “And, today (Thursday), we will have hotdog lunches free to those who visit the center.

“That’s our way of thanking the many supporters that we have throughout the year and saying ‘thank you’ to our caring community,” Kidd said and added that a special thank you goes to the U.S. Post Office in Troy for the donation of canned foods that were collected and donated on Saturday, May13 during the “Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive.

“We can’t adequately thank the Troy Post Office letter carriers and those who donate canned food to replenish our food pantry.

The Pike County Salvation Army stands ready to help meet the needs of friends and neighbors during times of personal hardships and in emergency situations.

The Salvation Army is also available and ready to assist other communities during natural disasters and with other long-term recovery efforts, Kidd said.