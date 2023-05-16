Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Obituaries Published 4:32 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Irene S. Carter

Irene S. Carter, age 95, a resident of Goshen, died Monday, May 15, 2023 at her residence. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 3 pm from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with the Rev. Don Phillips and Ms. Esther Harrison officiating. Interment will follow in Elam-Rodgers Cemetery in Goshen with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 1:30 pm until 3 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

She is survived by her daughter: Sharon Jayroe (Keith); son-in-law: Donnie Hussey; grandchildren: Stacey Jones (Johnny), Justin Jayroe, Lauren Boutwell (Rob), Reid Knighten, Cheyanne Hussey, Layken Hussey; great grandchildren: Zane Jones (Alaina), Libbey Jones; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Roy H. Carter; daughters: Judy Ann Carter, Patricia Carter, Cara Carter Hussey; grandson: Hobi Hussey; parents: Jame Newton Schofield and Annie Lee Stephens Schofield; siblings: Rochelle Locklar, Dallas Schofield, Olgie McVay, Ernest Schofield, Mancil Schofield, Ray Schofield, Geretha Snyder, and Mack Schofield.

Serving as pallbearers will be Johnny Jones, Justin Jayroe, Rob Boutwell, Zane Jones, Reid Knighten, and Lay Ken Hussey.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial gifts may be made to Henderson Methodist Church c/o Sharon Jayroe: 129 Greenbriar Drive, Luverne, AL 36049.

Walter Henry Stell II

Walter Henry Stell II, 61, of Troy, died Sunday at his home. Funeral services will be held at Park Memorial Methodist Church on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Shady Grove Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service at Park Memorial Methodist Church at 1:00 PM. He is preceded in death by his father, Walter Henry Stell I; mother, Ernestine Robbins Stell; and sister, Carolyn Stell Hight.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Fannin Stell; children, Walter Lee Stell (Daniel Erwin), Audie Stell (Rebecca), Susie Silagy (Izac); sister, Lois Stell Williams (Bob Leggett) and brother, Charles Stell (Trudy). Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Williams, John Williams, Alan Fannin, Paul Northrup, Ted Martin, and Daniel Erwin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Shady Grove Memorial Trust or Park Memorial Methodist Church.