Hope Carlisle finds calling as SRO Published 8:18 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Hope Carlisle is the school resource officer for the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

Carlisle has been in law enforcement since 2002 and, although she has enjoyed each placement, she believes and knows that she has found her niche as a school resource office.

Carlisle began working with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer and dispatcher at the Pike County Jail. She also worked with the Troy Police Department as a resource officer for the Troy City Schools.

Carlisle, laughingly, said her dad, James Griffin, pointed her in the direction that was right for her.

“My dad told me that I had two career choices,” Carlisle said. “He said I could go into the military or law enforcement because they offered insurance and state benefits.”

Carlisle found her dad’s advice to be sound and, as a school resource officer, there was a very special added benefit, “the kids.”

“Being a school resource officer is the best job I could ever have, she said. “I love helping kids. I love working in the schools and being a part of the communities I serve.”

And, to make a great job even better, Carlisle is based at Banks School which she attended and now where her own youngster is a student.

“Just being around kids is great and having an opportunity to be a positive influence in their lives is a blessing,” Carlisle said. “Young children are sweet and loving and working with them makes me happy.”

Along with the blessing, also comes the responsibility of being a positive role model.

“I have opportunities to talk with the students about different things that are important,” Carlisle said. “We talk about the importance of wearing seat belts, about not talking to strangers and about the importance of never giving up. They also need to know that difficulties come in life and we have to learn from them and not give up.”

As the school resource officer, Carlisle said she has the opportunity to fingerprint students throughout the county, to attended sporting events and awards day program, to participate in Red Ribbon Week and other special events – to be known by so many impressionable youngsters.

At each opportunity, she strives to be a positive role model, no matter the age of the students.

No matter the opportunity, Hope Carlisle is there for the students. Her hope is that every day, what she does and what she says brightens and enlightens the way for those she serves.