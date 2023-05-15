Troy Baseball offers special promotions for final home stand Published 2:13 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

The Troy Trojans baseball squad is hosting Appalachian State in the final regular season series of the season May 18-20 at Riddle-Pace Field.

The series is a pivotal one for the Trojans as Troy continues to hunt for a bid in the NCAA Regional Tournament. It’s also Troy’s final conference series of the season ahead of next week’s Sun Belt Tournament. Troy currently sits at fourth place in the conference, just one game ahead of Appalachian State.

On Thursday, general admission tickets will be $1 for everyone along with $2 Busch Light beer and $1 hot dogs at the concession stand. Additionally, it will be Taylor Swift Night at the ballpark with Taylor Swift songs played all night long. The game starts at 6 p.m.

May 19 will be “Fright Night Frenzy” with 70s and 80s hits played all night at the park along with $2 Busch Light beer and $3 hamburgers at the concession stand. Game time is 6 p.m.

Troy finishes off the regular season slate on Saturday at 3 p.m. with Senior Day and National Armed Services Day. The Troy seniors will be honored before the game and popcorn will be $1 and Busch Light $2 at the concession stands.

Additionally, all local teachers will have the opportunity to get free tickets for each of the three games this weekend. Season ticket holders can also request up to four tickets per game and Troy University faculty and staff can request two tickets per game. Fans can secure tickets at TroyTrojans.com/tickets.