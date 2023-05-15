Salvation Army Week Celebrated Published 6:42 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

This week May, 15-21 is Salvation Army Week.

The Pike County Salvation Army Service Center is taking the opportunity to express appreciation to the many who have donated time, talents and dollars to help friends and neighbors in need.

Donna Kidd, Pike County Service Center director, said the service center will have a different sale each day and, on Thursday, hotdog lunches will be free to those who visit the center.

“That’s our way of thanking the many supporters that we have throughout the year and saying thank you to our caring community,” Kidd said and added that a special thank you goes to U.S. Post Office in Troy for the donation of canned foods that were collected and donated on Saturday, May 13 during the “Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive.

“We can’t thank the Troy Post Office letter carriers, the many who donated canned food and those who helped unload the many cans and those who restocked the shelves,” Kidd said. “This donation helped to replenish our food pantry and we are so grateful.”

Each year, National Salvation Army Week serves as an opportunity to celebrate the volunteers, donors and program beneficiaries who have enabled the service centers to serve those in need around the world for 154 years.

This week is observed immediately following Mother’s Day in May and was first declared by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954 which was 74 years after The Salvation Army arrived in the United States.