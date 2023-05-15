Local players earn Tuskegee offers Published 4:45 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

A total of three area football players received college offers from Tuskegee University on Monday, including Charles Henderson’s Nik Peerson and Pike County’s Braylin Jackson and Nemo Williams.

Williams is coming off a sophomore season that saw the 6-foot, 215-pound running back earn All-Messenger honors as he rushed for 908 yards and seven touchdowns along with tallying 52 tackles, 18 tackles-for-loss and eight sacks on defense. Last week, Williams rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown against Sidney Lanier in Pike County’s spring football game.

Jackson is going into his sophomore season in 2023 and, as a freshman, he recorded 16 catches for 272 yards and one touchdown. He also had 53 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss and five pass breakups on defense. In the spring game, he caught four passes for 113 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

Peerson is a two-time all-state punter at Charles Henderson and also earned All-Messenger honors as both a kicker and punter last season. He averaged 41 yards per punt as a junior and converted 12-of-20 field goals and 28-of-38 PATs.

Tuskegee is a Division II football program with a rich tradition, including 13 national championships. Tuskegee is going into 2023 under first-year head coach Aaron James.