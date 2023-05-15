Cashback, Blue Root Jazz, a downtown hit

Published 6:44 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Huck Treadwell | The Messenger Cashback performed during a Friday night band party on the square in downtown Troy.

The Troy Arts Council and the City of Troy hosted a night of music on the downtown square in Troy Friday night.

The “band party” got underway at 5 p.m. with the Blue Root Jazz Combo and followed by Cashback, the Birmingham based Johnny Cash tribute band which is “arguably” the best Johnny Cash tribute band around.

Dave Camwell, Troy Arts Council president, said those who attended the Downtown Band Party, would agree with that.

“The event was outstanding,” Camwell said. “Perfect weather – not too hot and no rain – and great performances by the Blue Root Jazz Combo and Cashback.

“Lots of people came out, which was heartening to see. The arts are alive here in the Paris of the South – Troy, Alabama.”

