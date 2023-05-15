ArtSpark Saturday event at IAC Published 6:41 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

ArtSPARK has been around for a couple of years and was a popular event at TroyFest, April 29 and 30. The innovative “art spark” will take center stage once again from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the IAC, said Carrie Jaxon, director of Troy University’s International Arts Center (IAC).

“ArtSPARK started as a free children and family program in 2021,” Jaxon said. “The program promotes art as an opportunity for children and their caretakers to engage through art and the creation of art.”

The program offers an art project, an art scavenger hunt, story and snack time, and outdoor activities including feeding the resident turtles and fish,” Jaxon said.

IAC’s ArtSPARK program has been made possible by grants from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.