‘Well, It’s All Over Town’ wraps up production Published 7:53 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

The Brundidge Historical Society stepped out of its comfort zone to present a brand-new folk life play at the We Piddle Around Theater May 4, 5 and 6.

“A new folk life play was a new experience for us,” said Lawrence Bowden, BHS president. “With the new folk life play, ‘Well, It’s All Over Town,’ we stepped out of our comfort zone. We feel comfortable with our original folk life play, ‘Come Home, It’s Suppertime,’ which we have been doing since 2002. Of course, there have been changes made in it over the years and that has helped keep the popularity of Alabama’s Official Folk Life Play going.”

However, making a few changes is different from a completely new play and Bowden said there was some uncertainty and some anxious moments about putting a new folk life play on stage.

“But, we had a veteran director in Margie Benson and, as we went along, we began to gain more confidence,” Bowden said. “We had three supportive audiences and they seemed to enjoy the play and we feel good about the opening of the new play and look forward to keeping it going.”

Bowden expressed appreciation to the cast and crew of “Well, It’s All Over Town” and to those who came in support of community theater in Brundidge.

“The Brundidge History Society has a busy schedule ahead with the Peanut Butter Festival, the Chili Country Christmas and the Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival set and several other events planned.

Bowden said the BHS meets at 6:30 p.m. at the We Piddle Around Theater on the first Thursday of the month. New members are always welcome.