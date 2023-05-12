Troy Parks and Rec opens registration for NHL Street Published 3:29 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

Troy Parks and Recreation has opened registration for its upcoming street hockey league, NHL Street.

This will be the inaugural season that Troy Parks and Recreation has offered the sport. No skates are needed, just tennis shoes or athletic footwear. There is no physical contact like checking, hitting or fighting of any kind allowed in NHL Street.

The cost for registration is $45 per player, which includes an official NHL Street jersey and hockey stick. The league will be a coed league with boys and girls playing together. Games will be played on Saturday mornings at either the Troy Recreation Center or First Baptist Church’s gym. There will be four different age groups, which includes ages 6-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-17.

Registration for NHL Street ends on May 18. To signup, visit www.troyrecreation.org.