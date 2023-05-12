Troy lands transfer punter Published 4:48 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

On Friday, Langston University punter Elliot Janish announced that he intended to transfer to Troy University, filling a big hole in the Trojan roster.

Janish is a 6-foot-4-inch kicker and punter from Midwest, Okla., that earned All-State honors at Midwest City High School as a senior in 2020. He started his college career at NAIA school Langston University in Oklahoma. In 2021, as a freshman, Janish averaged 37.8 yards per punt with 10 fair catches and eight punts landing inside the 20-yard line. He earned Academic All-SAC along with All-SAC honorable mention as a freshman. Janish also converted 1-of-2 field goals in 2021.

In 2022, Janish again earned All-SAC honorable mention after averaging 41.5 yards per punt with nine kicks landing inside the 20 and 12 fair catches.

Kohl’s Professional Kicking Camp lists Elliot as the No. 2-ranked transfer punter in the transfer portal and a five-star punter. The Trojans went into spring practices with no dedicated punters on the roster.