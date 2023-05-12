Troy lands transfer punter

Published 4:48 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Langston University punter Elliot Janish is transferring to Troy. (Photo courtesy of Langston University Athletics)

On Friday, Langston University punter Elliot Janish announced that he intended to transfer to Troy University, filling a big hole in the Trojan roster.

Janish is a 6-foot-4-inch kicker and punter from Midwest, Okla., that earned All-State honors at Midwest City High School as a senior in 2020. He started his college career at NAIA school Langston University in Oklahoma. In 2021, as a freshman, Janish averaged 37.8 yards per punt with 10 fair catches and eight punts landing inside the 20-yard line. He earned Academic All-SAC along with All-SAC honorable mention as a freshman. Janish also converted 1-of-2 field goals in 2021.

In 2022, Janish again earned All-SAC honorable mention after averaging 41.5 yards per punt with nine kicks landing inside the 20 and 12 fair catches.

Kohl’s Professional Kicking Camp lists Elliot as the No. 2-ranked transfer punter in the transfer portal and a five-star punter. The Trojans went into spring practices with no dedicated punters on the roster.

