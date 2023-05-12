Troy Announces Football Game Themes for 2023 Season Published 9:59 am Friday, May 12, 2023

Coming off a record-breaking season on the field and in the stands, the 2023 Troy Football season will be can’t-miss action in Veterans Memorial Stadium. In preparation for an exciting home schedule, Troy Athletics announced Wednesday the game themes for the Trojans’ six home games this fall.

The home slate is loaded with big games featuring the “Battle for the Belt” against South Alabama, Sun Belt East Division favorite James Madison, old Sun Belt rival Western Kentucky, Sun Belt West foes Louisiana and Arkansas State, plus a non-conference visit from Stephen F. Austin.

“The Vet has become one of the best fan environments in the Group of Five and a place that visiting teams dread coming to because of our tremendous fans,” Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “It is our top priority every year to continue to enhance the gameday experience and provide our fans with an unforgettable visit every time they come on campus for an athletics event.”

Each of the six home games will feature a centralized theme and other promotions to tie in each gameday at The Vet. Season tickets are available for purchase by visiting TroyTrojans.com/FBTickets or by calling 877-878-WINS (9467). Fans who purchase or renew their season tickets by May 17 will receive a free replica 2022 Sun Belt Championship ring.

Troy vs. Stephen F. Austin (Saturday, September 2) – United in Cardinal

T-Club Letterwinners Day, Youth Cheer Clinic, Fanapalooza, State of Alabama Employee Appreciation Day

Troy vs. James Madison (Saturday, September 16) – Football Letterwinners Day

55th Anniversary of 1968 National Championship Team, 50th Anniversary of 1973 Gulf South Conference Championship Team, 15th Anniversary of 2008 Sun Belt Conference Championship Team, Parents and Family Weekend, Pediatric Cancer Awareness Game, Extra Yard for Teachers

Troy vs. Western Kentucky (Saturday, September 23) – High School Band Day

Varsity Spirit Day, First Responders Day, Trojan Day (Preview Day)

Troy vs. Arkansas State (Saturday, October 7) – Homecoming

Breast Cancer Awareness Day, Youth Cheer Clinic, Faculty & Staff Appreciation Day

Troy vs. South Alabama (Thursday, November 2) – Battle for the Belt

Youth Sports Night, OneTROY Night (Student-Athlete Celebration)

Troy vs. Louisiana (Saturday, November 18) – Senior Day / Military Day

Alumni Band Day, Season Ticket Holder Appreciation, Prizeapalooza, Take a Kid to a Game