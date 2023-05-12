Thunder on the Three Notch – The Creek Indians rise again! Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

A skirmish between the Creek Indians of the Pea River swamp area bordering Barbour and Pike counties and the Pike County militia ended Friday at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama when the Creeks charged out of the woods and overran the militia.

Bob McLendon. commander of the militia, said his men will regroup and take the battle to the Creeks again today (Saturday) and he expects a different outcome.

“The militia will come at the Creeks with much stronger force,” McLendon said. “We didn’t expect the Indians to charge with such force today. They caught us off guard. We’ll be prepared and ready. We’ll be more aggressive. The Creeks will have a battle on their hands.”

The battle between the Creek Indians and the local militia is a featured event of the Pioneer Museum of Alabama’s “Thunder on the Three Notch” which continues today from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The skirmish between the Creek Indians and the local militia will take place at 2 p.m.

The Creek War of 1836 had been over when one of its largest battles was fought at Hobdy’s Bridge which was surrounded by vast flood plain swamps.

Barbara Tatom, Pioneer Museum of Alabama director, said the re-enactment of the Battle at Hobdy’s Bridge is a living history event that features the battle between the Creek Indians and the Pike County militia.

“The skirmish is an opportunity to see authentic costumes and warfare of both the Creek Indians and the militia and to experience the sights and sounds of the battlefield,” Tatom said. “However, the battle is only one of many living history opportunities at the ‘Thunder on the Three Notch’ event.

Other living history opportunities include a circuit riding preacher, storekeeper, blacksmith, rope maker, yarn spinner, weaver, butter churner, school teacher and an opportunity to visit the museum’s display of thousands of artifacts.

The Arnold Sheppard Family will be the featured musical entertainment during the afternoon hours.

Tatom said “Thunder on the Three Notch” is a fun and learning opportunity for individuals and families at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama.

Food trucks will be on the museum grounds throughout the day.