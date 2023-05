TB&T Athletes of the Week (5/4-5/11) Published 1:05 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

MALE



Jamauri McClure

Goshen High School

McClure earned two state runner-up finishes at the Class 2A State Championship Track Meet in Cullman last week. He won the silver in both the 100-meter dash and 110-meter hurdles.

FEMALE



Kaylin Jackson

Pike County High School

Jackson won the Class 3A State Championship in the girls 100-meter dash and also took the bronze in the long jump at the State Meet in Cullman last weekend.