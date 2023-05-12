Saturday, May 13, 2023, Obituaries Published 7:55 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

Lula “Merlene” Flowers

Lula “Merlene” Flowers left this old world behind on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, and has reunited with her husband, Bobby Joe Flowers, who preceded her in death. Merlene passed peacefully away at her home in the Wilkenstown community. Merlene and Bobby Joe are “together again”. Merlene was born November 9, 1949, to the late Perry and Merle Baker. She was married to the love of her life, Bobby Joe, for 56 years. We are comforted to know that she is where she longed to be and that is with her Bobby Joe. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Skeen Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Hayes officiating. Burial will follow at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Friday at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.

Merlene is survived by her four children: Lesia Grice (Jimmy) Ozark, AL; Bobby Joe Flowers, II, Wilkenstown; Michael Flowers (April) Wilkenstown; and Stephen Flowers Troy. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren: Christopher DuBose (Danielle), Tiffany Henderson (Cameron), Cody DuBose (Laney), Myron Davis (Angel), Chelsia Kilpatrick (John), Perry Davis (Chelsea), Erin Flowers, Lindsay Flowers, Brandon Flowers, Dakota Flowers and Sharon Flowers. Mawmaw Flowers enjoyed the love of nine great-grandchildren: Remington and Hampton DuBose, Camden and Miles Henderson, Baileigh, Maddie, and Braison Kilpatrick, Adam and Gabriel Davis. Merlene will be dearly missed by her brother and sister-in-law Murry "Bubba" (Christine) Baker, sister and brother-in-law, Linda "Sister" (James) Sheets and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that are considered family. We would like to express our gratitude to Gentiva Hospice for their loving care of our mother. Shaneka and Jessica embraced our family and brought comfort during these difficult few months. We can smile through our tears by knowing that Momma has Daddy sitting on a porch, drinking coffee while smoking her cigarette and telling him how bad us kids have been since he passed. Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Dubose, Cody Dubose, Brandon Flowers, John Kilpatrick, Kevin Sheets, and Thomas Arnold.