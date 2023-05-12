Pike County Board honors retiring board member Published 7:54 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

The Pike County Board of Education hosted a reception honoring the longtime service of Linda Steed who served as the board’s representative from District 4 for 38 years.

Dr. Mark Bazzell, superintendent of the Pike County Schools, welcomed the large gathering of Steed’s colleagues, family members and friends.

In congratulating Steed for her many years of outstanding service, Bazzell expressed appreciation for her dedication to her district and her commitment to all Pike County schools.

“Linda, we have been through some tough times together but we have made it through,” Bazzell said. “Over these many years, you have provided faithful service, leadership and guidance to our schools and our students. You had had a positive impact on the lives of thousands of students through committee service and we are so grateful for all you have done for the betterment of Pike County Schools.”

Former Alabama Superintendent of Education Dr. Ed Richardson said Steed’s leadership on the Pike County Board of Education played an important role in providing the stability needed for something positive to happen within the school system.

Steed, he said, was a role model for other board members and in making good decisions for the students they served.

Perhaps, Board Member Earnest Green, best explained the reason for Steed’s long term of service.

“Linda Steed made herself available, not to just those in her district, but to everyone,” Green said. “She would come out to District 4 and sit on the hood of cars and talk to people and everyone appreciated that. We’re gonna miss her.”

Former Brundidge Mayor Jimmy Ramage and Mayor Isabell Boyd said, that Steed was, and is, an active representative for her district and is a true Bulldog fan, whether the “dawgs” were winning state championships or fielding a team of 13 pairs of skinny legs.

Steed accepted the acknowledgements and gifts of appreciation with tears of gratitude.

“It has been a wonderful 38 years,” Steed said. “I have known and worked with so many wonderful people and I am grateful for all of you.”

Steed said, from the very beginning of her service on the board, it has been her desire, her dedication, to make a difference in the life, of perhaps, just one child.

“Our board has always worked together,” she said. “We have, at times, had differences of opinion and we voiced our opinions but we always had the best interest of our students at heart. “

Steed expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to serve the Pike County Schools for nearly four decades.

“I will forever be grateful and will continue to be a dedicated supporter of Pike County schools,” she said.