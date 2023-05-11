Troy City Council holds May 9 Meeting Published 9:41 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

At the May 9 Troy City Council Meeting, the council declared an emergency for the repair of a water pump on one of the city’s water wells.

The water well on Henderson Highway, near the old Industrial Park, in Troy is currently down due to the well’s water pump breaking down. According to City of Troy General Manager of Utilities Brian Chandler, the city is in no danger of running out of water due to the city’s water supply being tied together throughout the city.

Chandler said that there has been no affect on the quality of water or water pressure in the city. The declaration of emergency was a requirement to take the water well out of commission – as a precaution in case there are issues with other water wells – and Chandler said that it would be a two month process to get the water pump repaired and the well back up and running.

The city also passed a resolution to continue Troy’s summer feeding program, which has been in place for more than 30 years. The program is funded through the USDA and served 12,000 children in the city last June. Summer feeding locations will be at Troy Elementary School, Charles Henderson Middle School, Charles Henderson High School, Troy Boys and Girls Club, Troy Parks and Recreation, Washington Park, Youngblood Temple COGIC, Common Ground Troy and Share My World Academy.

The council also heard the first reading of a proposed extension of the temporary moratorium on new multi-family developments that the city passed last May. The proposed extension would be a four-month extension. The May 2022 resolution placed a moratorium on the “construction of, extension of and/or addition of multi-family developments including, but not limited to, developments containing one or more multi-family structures, apartments, triplexes, duplexes, condominiums and other forms of multi-family dwellings.”

If the extension is passed it would be identical to the 2022 moratorium except that it would remove the moratorium on special exceptions relating to any new or proposed single-family homes or duplexes on single lots. There will be a second reading of the resolution at the May 23 council meeting followed by a public hearing and a vote on the proposal.

Additionally, the council passed a resolution to grant a retail liquor license to Troy Buffet, which is a recently opened restaurant on U.S. Highway 231 at the location of the former Golden Crane restaurant.

The council also recognized the award-winning Charles Henderson Middle School Junior Beta Club. The beta club recently brought home a number of awards at the State Junior Beta Club Convention. The club will be attending the national convention in June.

To be a part of the CHMS Junior Beta Club, a student must hold a 3.7 GPA, perform at least three hours of community service each month and have no discipline referrals. The CHMS Junior Beta Club currently leads the entire state in service hours with 11,385 hours this school year.

Councilperson Stephanie Baker said that a neighborhood meeting would be held for the Historic District Neighborhood on May 22 at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church in Troy. Councilperson Wanda Moultry implored Troy residents not to park on sidewalks in the city, which is illegal. Moultry also reminded residents that it is currently District 5’s cleanup month, meaning that residents of the district can have larger items picked up by the city during May.

The next city council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Troy City Hall on May 23.