‘Thunder on the Three Notch’ at Pioneer Museum Published 5:46 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

“Thunder on the Three Notch” will feature a skirmish of historical significance at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama today (Friday) and Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The skirmish will be a featured event at 2 p.m. both days and will depict the Creek and Indian War of 1836, which took place, in part,

along the Pea River in Barbour and Pike counties.

“Thunder on the Three Notch” will re-enact the battle between the settlers and the Creek Indians.

The white settlers were encroaching on the Indians’ land and destroying their way of life. The Indians rose up against the settlers.

Much of the militia came out of Barbour County. A few of the settlers who took up arms were women.

Visitors will see the sights and hear the sounds much like those that occurred around Hobdy’s Bridge in 1836.

The demonstrations and scheduled appearances include: a general storekeeper, circuit riding preacher, schoolteacher, Creek Indians, militia, quilting, knitting, weaving, rope making, twine bag making, basket making, butter churning, and woodworking.

The blacksmithing and laundry demonstrations will be on Saturday only aThe Arnold Sheppard Band will play from 1 until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama is located at 248 U.S. Highway 231 North, Troy

Thunder on the Three Notch is made possible with a grant from Sweet Home Alabama.