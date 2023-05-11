Spring plein air event at Orion Published 5:44 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

The Pike County Art Guild’s took advantage of a spring Saturday morning to visit the countryside of northeaster Pike County for a Painting in Plein Air opportunity at historic Orion Methodist Church.

Amanda Smothers, guild president, said the historic church was expected to be the subject of choice for most of the artists who enjoy painting en plein air along with others who also enjoy painting in the outdoors.

“Orion Methodist Church is just so picturesque that it’s hard not to want to paint it,” Smothers said. “I could hardly wait to put the church on canvas.”

However, other artists chose to paint the picturesque countryside and the adjoining historic cemetery.

It was a fun and meaningful day for those who came to paint scenes in rural Pike County and, at the same time, enjoy the outdoors and the fellowship of other artists.

Mike Benton said en plein air painting contrasts with studio painting rules that might create a predetermined look.

“Everywhere I looked this morning, I saw something I wanted to paint,” Benton said. “That’s what I like about painting outdoors. There is something to paint and something that should be painted in every direction.”

Smothers said plein air painting is casual, relaxing and a great way to enjoy and “capture” a Southern springtime morning.

For more information about the Pike County Art Guild plein air and other opportunities, call Smothers at 334-672-7029.