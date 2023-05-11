Former Trojan Josh Boykin named head basketball coach at New Brockton Published 8:53 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

On Wednesday, Coffee County Schools announced the hiring of Troy University graduate Joshua Boykin as the new head boys’ basketball coach at New Brockton High School.

Boykin, an Enterprise native, was a star player at Enterprise High School, where he earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 and Area 4 All-Tournament honors as a senior. Boykins scored more than 800 points and grabbed more than 500 rebounds during his high school career.

After a stellar high school career, Boykin started his college career at Enterprise State Community College (ESCC), and led the Boll Weevils with 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game as a freshman.

Boykin transferred to Troy and was a part of the 2016-2017 Sun Belt Championship team. While an injury derailed his career, Boykin went on to graduate from Troy with a degree in sports management.

After graduation, Boykin spent three years as an assistant coach at ESCC. For the past two years, Boykin has run his own summer basketball league called IsoLeague. He also ran the area’s first women’s basketball all-star game earlier this year, the Southeastern Select Women’s All-Star Game, which Charles Henderson senior KK Hobdy was a part of. Boykin also previously served as a coach/trainer for RYSE Athletics in Enterprise.

Boykin takes over the New Brockton program, which has been led by longtime football and basketball coach Jonathan Hawkins since 2019.