Fiber art to be demonstrated at ‘Thunder’

Published 5:48 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Denise Stanton, right, demonstrates the importance of fiber to people living in the 1700s.

Denise Stanton of Birmingham works on knitting, card and band wearing. She also has a display of period fiber pieces that might be useful or enjoyable to someone today.

“I’ve been working with fiber since I was a child. Who in the 70’s didn’t do macrame?” Stanton said.  I started to seriously knit about 20 years ago always with an eye for the complicated. I’ve made huge lace

shawls (one with over 400,000 stitches) but I’ve never made a washcloth so it’s fair to say that I like complicated pieces. “

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Stanton said she thinks that the fiber arts are important for several reasons.

“Fiber arts give us a link to the past and also a greater understanding of how our clothing is made,” she said. “Knitting uses math and, because it is a practical application of math,  it can help it ‘click’ for some people who were having trouble before. Also it uses spatial awareness to ‘see’ how the pattern comes together.

“As for enjoyable, I am endlessly fascinated at how I can make such a variety of things using what amounts to two sticks and some string. How could that not be enjoyable?”

More Z-News - Main story

‘Thunder on the Three Notch’ at Pioneer Museum

Spring plein air event at Orion

C-Spire/Troy Cable Spring Classic set for this weekend

Troy City Council holds May 9 Meeting

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite time of year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events