Troy drops in-state matchup with Alabama Published 10:33 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Despite taking an early lead, the Troy Trojans (33-17) dropped a midweek in-state clash with the Alabama Crimson Tide (33-16) on a Tuesday by a score of 7-2 from Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium.

Troy took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and extended the lead to 2-0 in the top of the fourth inning but the Tide scored seven unanswered runs to take the win. Those seven runs included four runs after a lightning delay following the fifth inning.

Troy struggled at the plate, earning just four hits as a team with Caleb Bartolero leading the way as the only Trojan to earn multiple hits. He went 2-for-4 with a double and a run, while Shane Lewis scored the other Troy run of the night.

Troy pitcher Matt Mercer took the loss on the mound, striking out four batters and giving up five hits and three earned runs. Noah Manning got the start and fanned one batter along with giving up two hits and no runs in two innings pitched. Troy also suffered four errors on the night defensively.

Drew Williamson led Alabama at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run, one RBI and one run. Andrew Pinckney went 2-for-4 with a double and a run, while Bryce Eblin went 3-for-4 with a double, one run and one RBI. Tommy Seidle also went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Aidan Moza was the winning pitcher for Alabama, striking out three batters and giving up one hit and no runs in two and 1/3 innings pitched.

The Trojans will try to get back on track this weekend with another Sun Belt Conference series on the road against Marshall May 12-14.