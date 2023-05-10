Pike Lib Golf advances to state meet Published 11:34 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts golf team finished first at the AHSAA 1A/2A Boys Golf Sub-State Meet on May 9.

Pike shot a 326 at the meet, besting their total of 329 from sectionals earlier in the month, to take first place overall. The Elba Tigers came in second with Holy Spirt in third, Altamont in fourth, Tuscaloosa Academy in fifth, Wicksburg in sixth, Washington County in seventh and Locuts Fork in last place.

Elba’s Jay Wilson was the tournament medalist, shooting 71, while Pike’s Branden Prestwood led the Patriots with a total of 73. Jackson Cleveland shot 75, while Ford Hussey shot 89, Bryant Swindall shot 95 and Luke Sikes shot 89.

Pike Lib will now advance to the AHSAA State Championship Golf Tournament May 15-16 in Auburn.