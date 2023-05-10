Pike County beats WS Neal in regionals Published 9:49 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs bested the WS Neal Lady Eagles in the first round of the Class 3A South Regional Tournament on Tuesday by a score of 5-4.

The two sides went into the fifth inning with Pike County leading 3-2. In the top of the fifth, Pike County’s Kaitlin Beaty hit an RBI single into center field that drove both Mikahla Griffin and Alyssa Hiersche home for what would be the winning runs. Ashford managed to score two runs of its own in the bottom of the fifth to cut the lead to 5-4 but the Lady Dawgs kept the Lady Eagles scoreless for the remaining two innings.

Ky Wilkerson led PCHS at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a run, while Mikahla Griffin went 2-for-2 with two stolen bases and a run. Amity White, Takeyah Smith and Hiersche all scored one run, while White and Auriel Moultry stole three bases each.

Wilkerson was also the winning pitcher, striking out nine batters and giving up seven hits and four earned runs in seven innings in the circle.

Pike County advanced to the semifinals of the double elimination tournament and fell to the Ashford Lady Yellow Jackets by a score of 5-4. Pike County was in control for much of the game, hanging on to a 4-2 lead going into the seventh inning when Ashford scored three runs to secure the win.

White, Wilkerson, Hiersche and Hailey Griffin each scored a run in the loss. Wilkerson again pitched a complete game and struck out four Ashford batters, while giving up six hits and three earned runs.

Despite the loss, Pike County remained alive in the tournament and faced off against the Providence Christian Lady Eagles in an elimination game on Wednesday. Providence jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and never trailed in the game as Pike County’s season came to a close, falling 9-2 to the Lady Eagles.

Pike County earned just one hit as a team with Amity White tallying the lone single on the day. Wilkerson and Mikahla Griffin scored one run each for Pike County. Abagail Griffin pitched two and 1/3 innings and gave up three hits and four earned runs, while Wilkerson pitched three and 2/3 innings and struck out four batters along with giving up four hits and one earned run.